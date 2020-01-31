USA, China and UK Leading in Pakistani Exports SBP

USA, China and UK remained the top exporting countries for Pakistani products in the first half of current financial year (2019-20). The total exports to the USA during July-December (2019-20) were recorded at $2074.168 million against the exports of $2018.797 million during July-December (2018-19), showing an increase of 2.74 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $936.858 million against the exports of $889.642 million last year, showing an increase of 5.30 percent. UK became the third leading export place, where Pakistan exported products worth $863.347 million during the current financial year against the exports of $895.074 million during last fiscal year, showing decrease of 3.54 percent, SBP data revealed.

The report also highlighted Pakistan’s exports with some other countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE) which stood at $827.731 million against $638.221 million during last year, showing increase of 29.69 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $670.833 million against $647.285 million last year, the data revealed. During the first half of financial year, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $543.159 million against $534.654 million whereas the exports to Spain stood at $445.086 million against $448.162 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $386.969 million against $379.409 million last year whereas the exports to Bangladesh stood at $369.313 million against $378.193 million. Also, the exports to Belgium during the current financial year were recorded at $266.187 million against $301.740 million while the exports to France stood at $222.013 million against $228.7.