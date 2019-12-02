PAK-EU collaboration for development of Pakistan’s textile sector

Adil Bashir, Punjab Executive of APTMA has assured that they will work in collaboration with the European Union for the development of Pakistan textile industry. He also concluded that “APTMA had a functioning influence in anchoring the EU GSP Plus status for Pakistan. Consequently, Trade from Pakistan to EU has expanded remarkably initially, however it has turned out to be stale at €5.5 billion for the last three years”.

He included that combined efforts of APTMA and the current government had resulted in the formulation of improved and long-term textile strategies for the growth of Pakistan’s textile industry.

Stockholders are acutely anticipating to commence BMR (balancing, modernization, and replacement) and greenfield venture extends in all sub-segments of the textile sector for making of an empowering situation,” he added.

Androulla Kaminara, Envoy Assign to Pakistan, during her visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said: “There is no uncertainty that Pakistan has an immense potential to twofold trade, in any case, recognition the board is the key for the legislature and industry to keep up and continue trades.” She added “we could upgrade trade in different areas other than textile sector.”

We are keen to assist Pakistan with upgrading trade to the EU and might want to be its accomplice in such manner,” she asserted.