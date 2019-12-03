SHIMA SEIKI releases its latest 3D computer graphic apparel design system

Leading Japanese textile solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI has released the next generation of its SDS­ONE APEX series 3D computer graphic apparel design system, the SDS­ONE APEX4.

Introduced to the world’s textile industry at the ITMA 2019 exhibition in June as a prototype, the 4th generation of its series was officially launched with updated hardware and software for improved efficiency as compared to the previous generation, SDS­ONE APEX3. SHIMA SEIKI announced that the APEX4 had increased the processing speeds for programming and simulation up to 6 times to meet the ever-increasing demand for quickly responding to rapidly changing market needs.

Comprehensively equipped with dedicated functions specializing in the planning and design of fashion apparel and other textiles, APEX4 features state-of-the-art technology such as the latest AI functions used in image searching for quick and accurate planning and design.

At the core of SHIMA SEIKI’s “Total Fashion System” concept, APEX4 provides comprehensive support of the apparel production process from planning, design and production to sales promotion and retail sales through digital communication. Its capability for virtual sampling is especially effective in streamlining the production process. SHIMA SEIKI said that the super-real simulation was so

realistic that it could be mistaken for the real thing, allowing the use of virtual samples to replace actual samples in evaluating design variations. Thereby, it said, the APEX4 minimized the time, cost and material normally required with sample-making. Moreover, data for programming flat knitting machines was prepared simultaneously for smooth transition to production.

Consequently, the entire production cycle could be shortened significantly, realizing on-demand production and allowing the product planning stage to be extended for increased accuracy in analyzing consumer demand and trends.

Furthermore, virtual samples could be used at the retail level to gauge consumer acceptance of upcoming products, data for which could be used for forecasting demand. Such feedback could be used to adjust production amount and optimize inventory, preventing leftover stock that would otherwise go to waste. If stock runs out mid­season, the on-demand production capability of WHOLEGARMENT® knitting can replenish inventory to prevent lost opportunity. For e­commerce applications, even zero-inventory business can become a reality. The Total Fashion System maximizes profit while achieving zero leftover stock, zero lost sales opportunity and most importantly zero waste through smart, speedy and sustainable production, the company said.