Pakistani exporters received encouraging response at Heimtextil 2020

Pakistani exporters have received encouraging response from visitors and customers at the Heimtextil 2020 Trade Fair, where businessmen from the country said that it would help brightening the prospects for enhancing homemade textiles exports from Pakistan.

The 50th Anniversary Edition of Heimtextil, held in Frankfurt Germany between January 7 and 10 was focused on sustainable products than ever before and a total of 231 exhibitors represented Pakistan in the fair. The fair is an important and attractive platform for exporters and a trendsetting platform where new season products are displayed at the start of the year.

Pakistan Commercial Counselor in Germany Khawaja Khurram Naeem also visited Heimtextil and met with Pakistani exhibitors at the fair. Speaking on the occasion, he said that exporters had improvised their businesses in order to compete in the international market. “We are trying our best to educate our exporters more and help them in the best possible ways,” he said.

Zaki Bashir from Gul Ahmed and Executive Committee Member of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) expressed satisfaction over the turnout of visitors and said that the event had provided them with an opportunity to present their new products and designs to a variety of buyers from all over the world.

Ghulam Mustafa from Nimra Textile said that on the 50th anniversary edition, Heimtextil organized a fantastic variety of programmes. “It was worth the experience,” he added. Moin A Razzak from Hasham Towel and Executive Committee Member of Towel Manufacturers’ Association of Pakistan (TMA) said that they received very encouraging responses from customers.

Haroon Shamsi from Shaheen Industries and Executive Committee Member of Towel Manufacturers’ Association of Pakistan (TMA) said that the entire response on each day of the fair was very good.

Pakistan had 231 exhibitors, where some of the exhibitors participated under the banner of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The international home textiles industry has enjoyed a promising start at Heimtextil as over 70,000 visitors experienced design innovations by around 3,000 international exhibitors from 65 countries. With growth in both visitors and exhibitors, Heimtextil had convinced the world with its unique position for home & household textile.