The world’s largest home textile exhibition, Heimtextil 2026, has officially opened in Frankfurt, Germany, with Pakistani exhibitors receiving an encouraging response from international buyers.

Pakistan is participating as the fourth-largest exhibiting country, underscoring its continued importance in the global home textiles supply chain despite recent export pressures.

Pakistan’s footprint at Heimtextil has grown notably this year:

285 Pakistani companies exhibiting home textile products

exhibiting home textile products First-ever participation of Pakistani carpet exporters , with 11 companies showcasing carpets

, with showcasing carpets National Pavilion established by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)

Pavilion hosts 58 SME export-oriented firms

This marks a strategic push to diversify exports and revive the declining carpet sector, historically a high-value segment for Pakistan.

Pakistani exhibitors emphasized Heimtextil’s role as a gateway to Europe:

Direct buyer engagement with European retailers and sourcing managers

with European retailers and sourcing managers Real-time feedback on quality standards, pricing, and design trends

Long-term relationship building through consistent participation

European buyers are increasingly prioritising environmental compliance, a trend Pakistani exporters are actively responding to:

Adoption of eco-friendly production processes

Investment in waste management systems

Shift toward solar and wind energy at factory level

Heimtextil 2026 is emerging as a stabilising platform for Pakistan’s textile exports amid broader global and domestic challenges. The reintroduction of carpets signals an effort to revive higher value-added segments. Sustainability alignment is no longer optional for Europe—it is becoming a market entry requirement.

If momentum continues, Heimtextil could play a critical role in rebuilding export confidence, diversifying product portfolios, and repositioning Pakistan as a competitive, sustainability-aligned home textiles supplier.