Eastman Naia™ expands All-Night Comfort at Heimtextil 2026

New fill solutions and the debut of sleepwear highlight the versatility and performance of Naia™ Renew, its circular fiber, for home textile applications.

At Heimtextil 2026, Eastman Naia™ builds on its All-Night Comfort concept, a holistic sleep comfort platform that brings together bed sheets, comforter fill, and sleepwear. This year, the concept expands with new fill solutions for comforters and the first-ever Heimtextil showcase of sleepwear and loungewear made with Naia™ Renew staple fiber. Across sleep-focused home textile applications, these developments highlight the versatility and performance of Naia™ Renew circular fiber, produced from 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% GRS-certified recycled content.

Naia™ Renew-based fill solutions expand for comforters

Naia™ fill solutions are now offered in two forms: insulation and loose fill. In insulation, the offering includes options blended with recycled polyester and, as new additions, wool and recycled polyester, alongside a new 100% Naia™ Renew silky touch solution. In loose fill, the new options include fiber ball formats blended with recycled polyester or with wool and recycled polyester, as well as a down blend option. The expanded fill offering is designed to deliver breathable comfort, softness, effective moisture and odor management, and ease of care. Thanks to versatile blending possibilities, these solutions support all-season and cross-seasonal comfort, helping maintain a balanced sleep microclimate across different conditions and preferences.

Sleepwear debuts at Heimtextil

For the first time at Heimtextil, Eastman showcases sleepwear and loungewear made with Naia™ Renew staple fiber, confirming sleepwear as a strong application within the All-Night Comfort platform. Known for its next-to-skin softness, breathability and moisture comfort, Naia™ staple fiber is particularly well suited to garments designed for rest and relaxation.

This debut extends the concept of sleep comfort beyond bedding, reinforcing the connection between what surrounds the body and what touches the skin throughout the night.

Responsible comfort, elevated performance

Comfort has become a lasting priority in home textiles, and performance matters more than ever in sleep-focused products. Through its All-Night Comfort concept, Eastman brings together comforter fill, bed sheets and sleepwear to deliver breathable comfort, softness and moisture management throughout the night. Visitors can discover the complete home textile offering at the Eastman Naia™ stand at Heimtextil 2026, Hall 4.0, G30 – Messe Frankfurt.