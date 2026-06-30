Pakistani textile delegation concludes successful mission to Italy

A high-level delegation of 24 professionals from Pakistan’s textile industry recently completed a productive incoming mission to Italy, organized by ACIMIT (Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers) and ITA – Italian Trade Agency.

The delegation, which included representatives from leading Pakistani companies and institutions, engaged in extensive networking and business development activities. Over five days, participants held meetings with 45 Italian textile machinery manufacturers, exploring cutting-edge technologies focused on precision, efficiency, digital control, sustainability, and resource optimization.

The program featured technology presentations at ACIMIT headquarters, B2B meetings, and company visits, fostering knowledge exchange and potential industrial partnerships between the two nations.

Dr. Tanveer Hussain, part of the delegation, highlighted the strategic importance of upgrading technology and capabilities, noting that modern machinery, smarter processes, and sustainability readiness are essential for Pakistan to remain competitive in global markets.

This initiative builds on longstanding Pak-Italy cooperation in the textile sector and is expected to open new avenues for technology transfer, investments, and long-term collaborations.

Pakistan and Italy maintain strong, longstanding bilateral economic ties, with Italy serving as one of Pakistan’s key trading partners in the European Union. The relationship is characterized by a consistent trade surplus with Pakistan, driven largely by textiles and apparel, while Italy supplies high-value machinery, technology, and other industrial goods.

The B2B meetings provided a valuable opportunity to connect Pakistan’s textile needs with Italy’s machinery strengths. The company visits reinforced how technology, process discipline, and innovation are shaping the future of textile manufacturing. The mission offered a strong platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and building future strategic partnerships between the Italian and Pakistani textile sectors.