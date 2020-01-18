Pakistani textile sector expecting big international orders

The Pakistani textile sector is expecting huge inflow of new orders in the coming months as exporters believe that international buyers have shown keen interest in textile products made in the country.

Talking to media after returning from the Heimtextil 2020 in Frankfurt, Germany, SITE Association of Industry Vice President Farhan Ashrafi said, “It is expected that the during next two months, Pakistani exporters will receive big export orders of home textile products.”

Ashrafi said that new buyers in particular and other participants in the international expo in general had shown keen interest in Pakistani products and held meetings with Pakistani manufacturers to exchange views on important business matters.

He said that Heimtextil 2020 was very successful for Pakistani manufactures and the exhibition had served as a platform that had focused more attention of more foreign buyers on the country’s textile sector. He said the exhibition had provided opportunity for local manufacturers to exchange ideas and hold business-to-business meetings with new and existing customers.

Participating in exhibitions such as the Heimtextil can boost exports from Pakistan and there was a dire need to organise and participate in such events, he added.