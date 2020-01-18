The Fairyland for Fashion to be held between February 10-13

The new session of The Fairyland For Fashion will be held in Messe Frankfurt, France at the Le Bourget Exhibition Centre from 10 to 13 February 2020. Six major trade fairs are grouped under this banner thanks to Messe Frankfurt France. They are dedicated to fabrics and materials, garment production, textile innovation, clothing and accessories.

Constituting a key event on the fashion calendar, the six shows that go to make up The Fairyland for Fashion – Apparel Sourcing Paris, Avantex Paris, Leatherworld Paris, Shawls & Scarves Paris, Texworld Paris et Texworld Denim Paris – showcase in one central place the essentials for global sourcing for fashion labels, from ready-to-wear to luxury items. They provide unique insights about what the future holds for the textile and clothing sectors.

“By monitoring the market so closely over the years, Messe Frankfurt France is in a position to develop a highly effective ecosystem that is dedicated to the fashion industries, where prime contractors can meet up and where the expertise of manufacturers and artisan skills from all over the world is there to discover. It has always been my goal to provide our visitors with much more than textile exhibitions. In other words, to do our utmost to promote business of course and to track down products seldom to be found elsewhere, but also to provide a space for inspiration and expression thanks to our ongoing work on trends and special events. These are what lend our events an extra creative dimension and increase the volume of business for our ever-growing number of visitors,” said Michael Scherpe, President of Messe Frankfurt France.

The Fairyland for Fashion represents a unique location where visitors can make contact with the main international suppliers for fabrics (cotton, denim, silk, linen and hemp, wool, leather and related materials, synthetic fibres, suiting, embroidery and lace, jacquard, plain or printed fabrics, etc), finished clothing products, trimmings, services and accessories. An ideal place to meet up and work on future projects involving the selection of materials, issues relating to clothing production or innovations for the buyers from ready-to-wear labels, high fashion design houses or accessory brands.