PCGA shares the cotton crop arrivals reduced by 20pc

According to Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) there has been 20 per cent decrease in cotton crop arrivals at ginning factories in the period till January 15. The source stated that total arrivals were recorded at 8.6 million bales, down 20 percent as compared with 10.70 million bales recorded during the same period last year.

The cotton crop recorded shortfall of 2.1 during ongoing fiscal year of 2019-2020. Previously, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) data showed cotton arrivals by September 15, 2019 were recorded at 1.852 million bales, which was down by 26.41 percent, compared with 2.517 million bales during the same period in previous year.