CAPMAS, Egypt, highlight the cotton exports reduction to 114.300 metric kantars

According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), Egypt’s total cotton exports decreased to 114.300 metric kantars from September to November 2019, compared to 186.1 thousand kantars in the same period last season, falling 38.6 percent due to decreased cotton production.

The total amount of cotton locally consumed reached 29.300 kantars from September to November 2019, compared to 25.700 kantars from the same period in the previous season, an increase of 14.1 percent.

The source also stated that the quantity of ginned cotton reached 388.500 kantars from September to November 2019, compared to 537.200 kantars for the same period in the previous season, a decrease of 32.3 percent.