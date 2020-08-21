PCMC’s meridian elite shortlisted for 2020 label industry global award

Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, has been nominated for the Award for Innovation, one of the key categories of the Label Industry Global Awards 2020.

Shortlisted as one of four finalists, PCMC received the nomination for its recent introduction of the Meridian Elite laser anilox cleaner. The Meridian Elite holds a patent for its brand-new laser technology, which eliminates hot spots and offers the fastest cleaning cycles in the industry, making the device more efficient for printers and converters. It deep-cleans anilox cells by vaporizing deposited particles, improving print quality and saving time, ink and waste. Additionally, the Meridian Elite is the first and only cleaner that utilizes a cloud-based database. After a roll is cleaned, the information is logged into the roll inventory database and can be accessed locally or in the cloud via an interactive roll reporting dashboard.

The Label Industry Global Awards were created to celebrate innovation and excellence. The awards recognize and reward the global label and package printing industry’s shining stars. The Label Industry Global Awards 2020 will take place virtually on September 15.

“We’re very excited to be shortlisted as an award finalist,” said Rodney Pennings, PCMC’s Printing, Coating and Laminating Sales Director. “We appreciate the accolades that showcase our innovative Meridian Elite with the global label and package printing industry.”