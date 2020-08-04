PCMC’s tissue Sales team has announced a new sales engineer

Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, has announced that Brad Klimek has joined its tissue sales team as a Sales Engineer. In his new role, Klimek will focus on providing technical support to all PCMC tissue customers, in addition to ongoing account management.

“Brad brings a unique blend of technical knowledge and customer service skills that our customers will appreciate,” said Jason Hilsberg, Tissue Sales Director. “His ability to break down complicated information to solve problems and provide solutions will give our customers the clarity they need when making complex buying decisions.”

Klimek joined PCMC in 2011 as an electrical engineering intern and assumed a full-time position in the company’s flexographic printing division upon his graduation from the University of West Florida. Since that time, he’s worked on the design of PCMC’s flexographic presses, as well as the company’s award-winning laser anilox cleaner, the Meridian Elite. While new to tissue, Klimek sees the synergies that exist, and he’s eager to apply his technical expertise in fresh ways.

“Flexographic printing requires extensive web handling with precise tension and servo control, similar to the tissue process,” Klimek said. “I enjoy complex systems, and having worked with the speed and precision of flexographic printing prepares me very well for supporting customers in the tissue industry to achieve the new demands of their market.”