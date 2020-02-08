Picanol to present latest products and consultancy at ITME Africa 2020

Picanol will be exhibiting its latest weaving and rapier machines at the textile machinery exhibition ITME Africa 2020, which is being held from February 14 to 16 at Millennium Hall in Addis Alba, Ethiopia.

The event is organized by the India ITME Society in partnership with the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations.

ITME Africa aims to become the focal point and catalyst for economic growth, employment generation and technology upgrading in Ethiopia and other African countries.

Ethiopia in particular offers a lot of advantages for investors. The country has the cheapest environment-friendly hydroelectric power supplies in the world, a very competitive labour potential in terms of cost and availability, a vast production of organic cotton, and enjoy duty/quota free exports towards the EU and US. These factors have resulted in the country witnessing an impressive average of 11 percent economic growth in the past 12 years.

Upgrading the textile Industry in these new industrial countries certainly needs special attention, not only to determine the right technology but also by providing all services around: such as consultancy during the project study, the installation itself, the training at all levels. Having all these products, services and specific expertise, Picanol is well positioned to further support the industrial development in Ethiopia and the African market and to “grow together” with its customers.

Picanol will be present with an info booth, where potential investors and stakeholders can get all the information on the brand new Omniplus-i airjet weaving machine, on the Optimax-i – the world’s most reputed rapier machine, and on the GTMax-i 3.0, the youngest and most performing generation of the famous GTMax rapier family.