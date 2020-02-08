Kornit to showcase on-demand eco-fashion technology at Pure Origin

Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a market leader in digital textile printing technology, says it will showcase sustainability solutions for the fashion supply chain at the Pure Origin event, being held from February 9 to 11 at the Olympia, London.

Pure Origin, which is being hosted in conjunction with Pure London, is billed as the only fashion sourcing show in the UK that brings every element of the fashion supply chain together in one location.

The Kornit exhibit (Stand PO-A4) will call on brands and manufacturers to produce fashion in the most sustainable manner possible, approaching the fashion market with a statement that clothing can be produced on demand, in a profitable manner, without compromising on environmental concerns.

With its unique single-step printing solution and proprietary water-based NeoPigment™ inks, Kornit Digital enables on-demand textile manufacturing in a sustainable way.

“Kornit’s solutions answer the fashion industry’s rising need to correct its impact on the environment, a problem perpetuated by overconsumption and the growing number of designer collections,” said Omer Kulka, Kornit’s VP of Marketing and Product Strategy. “Conventional analog technology is ill-suited to this challenge, and not built for short runs or on-demand production. With e-commerce driving an expectation of immediate gratification, the industry demands efficient, sustainable, digital means of production, which lies at the core of Kornit’s value proposition.”

Kornit Digital is exhibiting and speaking at other events throughout 2020, addressing a wide range of industry segments served by its best-in-class digital textile print solutions.