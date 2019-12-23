Polartec Power Air wins R&D 100 Award

Polartec, the premium provider of innovative and sustainable textile solutions, has received a 2019 R&D 100 Award for its Polartec Power Air, the ‘first fabric technology engineered to reduce fibre shedding’. Honouring the latest and best innovations since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards identify the top revolutionary technologies introduced to the market in the past year.

Polartec Power Air is an innovative new platform offering advanced thermal efficiency by encapsulating lofted fibres within a multi-layer, continuous yarn fabric construction. Insulation that effectively regulates core body temperature has traditionally been achieved via lofted or high pile knit structures that hold warm air. Although Polartec is a leader in making resilient materials, it has recognised that any exposed fibre is susceptible to shedding as a function of normal wear.

As the first fabric construction to encase air with a continuous yarn, the initial version of Polartec Power Air has been proven to shed at least five times less than other premium mid-layer weight fabrics, according to the company. The foundational technology platform will eventually provide shedding reduction to all existing apparel categories, including insulation, lightweight next-to-skin and extreme weather protection.

“It’s a great honour to receive an R&D 100 Award,” says Steve Layton, President of Polartec. “Polartec Power Air is a step forward in reducing the environmental impact of what we make and wear, and it’s also a whole new experience with its distinctive aesthetics and drag-free, lively performance.”

“The R&D 100 Awards have served as the most prestigious innovation awards’ program for the past 25 years, providing accolades for great R&D pioneers and their revolutionary ideas in science and technology. Honouring the top technologies of the past year, winners are selected for one of six categories. This year, Polartec Power Air won for the Mechanical/Materials category,” the company said in a statement.

“These 100 winning products and technologies are the disruptors that will change industries and make the world a better place in the coming years,” said Paul J. Heney, Vice Present, Editorial Director for R&D World. This year’s R&D 100 winners will be recognized at the annual black-tie awards dinner, to be held on December 5th at the San Mateo Marriott in San Francisco.