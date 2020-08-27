Première vision paris cancels the physical edition of its show and reinforces digital show

Throughout the past few months Première Vision has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to organizing the September edition of Première Vision Paris, to support the fashion industry in the face of the unprecedented Coronavirus crisis, while guaranteeing all the requisite health and safety conditions.

Encouraged by the indications of an improved health situation, and by the opening up of Europe after the lockdown, as well as by an increase in visitor pre-registrations in recent weeks, Première Vision had initially opted to maintain the physical edition of its Paris show this 15 and 16 September.

However, recent decisions by the French government banning the resumption of events of more than 5,000 people until after 31 October, along with new travel restrictions in many countries and the resurgence of an increased health risk, have led Première Vision to cancel the physical show at Paris Nord Villepinte in favor of an exclusively virtual format, the Digital Show. This format confirms the industry’s accelerated embrace of digital initiatives, which have been truly catalyzed by the health crisis.

Gilles Lasbordes, General Manager of Première Vision

Suspending the physical edition of Première Vision Paris this September was a difficult decision, which we resigned ourselves to in light of the French government’s directives. However, we are fortunate to have been among the very first in this sector to invest in digital to strengthen the service we bring to the entire market and to help it make this transformation. This means that today we are able to provide concrete solutions in terms of brands’ sourcing needs, and in terms of the challenges manufacturers are facing in terms of the visibility and promotion of their creations on a global scale.

At the same time, we are pleased to be able to reopen the season of fashion trade fairs with Made in France Première Vision, our show dedicated to French manufacturing, which will be held at the Carreau du Temple on 1 and 2 September, which will welcome some 100 exhibitors.

The Digital Show, which debuted online at the Première Vision Marketplace this past 10 July, will now fully take over the reins for the show, and will feature

1,588 e-shops, over 20,000 listed products and 8 product universes: Fabrics, Leather, Accessories, Yarns, Denim, Smart Creation, Designs, Manufacturing.

Expanded services and features

Since mid-March, the Marketplace has been available at no charge to Première Vision Paris exhibitors, allowing them to freely integrate their collections into their e-shops with no limit on the number of products presented, and no obligations in terms of commitment or duration.

A more interactive and functional digital catalog to energize business

Activated client/supplier contact tools to facilitate direct contact and remote sales discussions and transactions. Company profiles can now integrate multimedia content – videos, images, texts, etc., to enliven the presentations of exhibitors’ business activities.

Enhanced content to boost the visibility of the offer and guide buyers

New digital forums

The Première Vision fashion team has selected the season’s most creative and representative products from the exhibitors’ collections. These will be showcased in each company’s online shop, and promoted in the Marketplace’s online Magazine.

Seasonal inspirations, trends, directions

the entire autumn/winter 21-22 season can be found under the Magazine heading on the Marketplace website.

The Futures of Fashion

An exclusive program of 20 digital events to follow online to analyze and decode both the season and the industry’s coming challenges inspirational fashion seminars, conferences and webinars dedicated to the future of fashion.