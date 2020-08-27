Xaar 2002 printhead delivers exceptional print performance straight out of the box

Xaar, the leading inkjet printing technology company, has launched a highly advanced, simple to install printhead, following close collaboration with its global OEMs.

Designed to deliver exceptional 720 dpi print resolution quality and performance across a range of applications including ceramics, glass, packaging and label applications, the new Xaar 2002 has been developed specifically to provide fast and easy integration and is ready to use straight out of the box. Using drop in printhead alignment, mechanical tolerance improvements allow the printheads to be dropped into the printbar easier, making set-up times faster, and machine builds quicker. Developed following OEM and customer feedback, the ‘plug and print’ capability significantly reduces set-up times and helps save time and money.

In addition, thanks to its new advanced Tuned Actuator Manufacturing TAM2 – and Xaar AcuChp Technology, the Xaar 2002 also delivers visibly improved colour uniformity across the width of the printhead, further reducing printhead installation and set-up times, therefore maximising uptime.

Print speed is greatly enhanced with the Xaar 2002, enabling lines to be run faster. By using the full capability of the printhead, much higher firing frequencies of up to 36 kHz are now possible, delivering significantly increased printing speeds of up to 75 metres per minute at 720dpi. Graham Tweedale, General Manager of Xaar’s printhead business unit said; “After extensive collaboration with our global OEMs we worked hard to ensure the Xaar 2002 delivers the operational improvements they have asked for.

“With its simple installation and significantly reduced set-up times, we believe the Xaar 2002 printhead offers the speed and performance our customers now demand for the print applications they provide.”

Each Xaar 2002 printhead can be customised by OEMs, ensuring visibility of their brand on the print engine. Furthermore, the Xaar 2002 is serviceable, lowering the total cost of ownership and providing an excellent return on investment. Designed for use across a variety of applications and ink types the Xaar 2002 is available in three printhead variants the Xaar 2002 Plus, Xaar 2002 Premium and Xaar 2002 Advanced, providing customer choice and flexibility for a range of print applications.

The Xaar 2002 printhead also incorporates Xaar’s industry leading TF Technology, High Laydown and Ultra High Viscosity printing capabilities. These provide users with significant performance improvements when compared to other printhead designs. Xaar’s unique TF Technology allows a broader range of ink or other fluids to flow directly past the back of the nozzle at very high flow rates. This prevents the nozzle from drying out, increasing the printhead’s nozzle open time, thereby ensuring the printhead is continuously primed for trouble free start-up, even after periods of non-use. Incorporating many of the performance features requested by customers, the Xaar 2002 is the first printhead to launch under Xaar’s new leadership team and demonstrates the focus on its new strategy.

“The Xaar 2002 range offers all round ease of set up and use, while delivering the exceptional print quality, unsurpassed reliability and unique technologies Xaar is renowned for,” concluded Graham. “Saving time and maximising print results for our customers, whatever their application.”