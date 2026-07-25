Primark expands shapewear with LYCRA Beauty and Adaptiv Technologies

The three-range programme brings engineered compression, easier dressing and size adaptability into value-priced intimate apparel across Europe and the United States.

Primark has launched an expanded women’s shapewear programme developed with The LYCRA Company, using branded stretch technologies to improve fit, support and comfort at accessible retail prices.

The collection is rolling out across Primark stores in Europe and the United States and is organised into three product families: microfibre, seamless and light-control shapewear. Products include high-waisted shorts and briefs, bodysuits and fuller-body constructions designed for everyday smoothing rather than highly restrictive compression.

Compression adjusts to movement

The range incorporates LYCRA Beauty fabric technology, a performance standard intended to combine targeted shaping with lightweight comfort and recovery. Primark describes the garments as smoothing layers that improve how outer clothing fits without excessively compressing or reshaping the body.

Selected products also use LYCRA Adaptiv fibre. The elastane technology is engineered to alter its compressive response as the garment stretches, helping it accommodate a wider range of body shapes while remaining easier to put on and remove. The fibre is designed to balance dynamic comfort, shaping and garment stability during movement.

Primark already lists high-waisted shaping briefs at £10 and seamless shapewear bodysuits at £11 in the UK, illustrating the retailer’s effort to bring branded fibre performance into a mass-market price segment.

Fibre branding reaches value retail

The collaboration extends beyond fabric supply. The companies have worked on consumer education, digital promotion and refreshed in-store merchandising that explains the performance attributes of the garments. This matters because fibre technologies create little retail value unless shoppers understand the difference between generic stretch and engineered fit performance.

For intimate-apparel manufacturers, the programme points to growing demand for seamless knitting, controlled modulus, stretch recovery and size-inclusive constructions. Suppliers must manage elastane placement, fabric weight and compression consistently across sizes while maintaining softness and wash durability.

The next test will be whether Primark can sustain fit consistency and performance after repeated laundering. Repeat purchases, returns and size-related feedback will determine whether branded stretch technology can turn affordable shapewear into a dependable volume category rather than a short-term product launch.