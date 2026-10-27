Pakistan and UK explore textile tariff concessions, market access and technical cooperation

Pakistan’s textile industry is seeking stronger access to British retailers, technical collaboration and sustainability support, while existing UK trade preferences already provide substantial tariff advantages.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have discussed expanding textile trade, improving access to British retail markets and strengthening industrial cooperation during a meeting between British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) in Lahore.

The discussions, reported on October 26, 2026, covered tariff concessions, technical textiles, research partnerships and sustainability compliance. No new tariff concession or binding trade agreement was announced.

Existing Duty-Free Access Offers Opportunities

Pakistan already benefits from the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), introduced in June 2023.

Under its Enhanced Preferences tier, Pakistani exporters can access zero tariffs on 92% of product lines, subject to origin requirements.

Revised rules effective January 1, 2026, also allow greater flexibility in sourcing imported materials for garment manufacturing. Depending on the product, qualifying garments can use entirely imported inputs, provided the required manufacturing process takes place in an eligible country.

These provisions could support Pakistan’s apparel exports without requiring additional tariff reductions.

British Expertise for Textile Modernisation

APTMA Chairman Asad Shafi proposed a formal cooperation framework linking Pakistani manufacturers with British universities, textile laboratories, research centres and technical specialists.

The proposed collaboration would cover spinning, weaving, processing, garments and home textiles, with particular emphasis on technical and specialised textiles.

Priority areas include product testing, new-material development, technical training, manufacturing productivity and quality assurance.

Marriott also encouraged Pakistani exporters to participate in UK trade exhibitions and establish direct relationships with British brands and retailers.

Sustainability Becomes a Market Requirement

The British High Commissioner emphasised environmental performance, responsible manufacturing, supply-chain transparency and internationally recognised certification.

For Pakistani mills, these requirements increasingly influence buyer qualification and purchasing decisions, independently of preferential tariff eligibility.

Closer technical cooperation could strengthen capabilities in cleaner production, traceability and specialised product development.

The next priority is converting the discussions into a formal cooperation programme, with identified British partners, technical projects, measurable deliverables and stronger commercial relationships with UK apparel buyers.