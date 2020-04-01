PRODYE installation begins in China

The KARL MAYER success story has now reached China, thanks to the PRODYE indigo dyeing machine. The efficient warp preparation equipment for denim production is already a worldwide commercial success, and spring 2020 will see the commissioning of the first machine in China.

The premiere model has been ordered by H.W. Textiles Co., Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hingtex Holdings Limited.

A fully integrated manufacturer based in Hong Kong, Hingtex is one of the world’s most important producers of denim. Key to the company’s success is its continual provision of a product portfolio bursting with quality, variety and uniqueness, particularly since it entered into partnership with Kurabo Industries Ltd. Hingtex’s strategic alliance with the Japanese textiles company was originally established in 2013 as a joint venture. “To differentiate yourself from your competitors, you need to be innovative and proactive, especially in today’s highly competitive and fast changing market,” says Director Stephen Tung.

PRODYE boasts many additional features that set it apart from the competition. These include a darker indigo shade of up to 5%, lower water consumption and waste yarn, plus double productivity for the production of lightweight denim.KARL MAYER uses its expertise to help its clients unlock this huge potential.

Hingtex:

Hingtex was founded in 1981 in Hong Kong, and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since July 2018 (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1968). The group specialises in the design, manufacturing and sale of denim fabrics for the mid to high-end market segment. Its business activity focuses on the American market; with over 30 clothing brands and more than 120 clients in the USA, Hingtex values its close business relationships.