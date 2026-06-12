Stäubli powers high-performance weaving at ITM 2026: precision, speed & reliability for modern textile mills

From advanced dobbies and Jacquard machines to automated drawing-in and knotting solutions — Stäubli delivers efficiency and quality across denim, technical textiles, and more

Istanbul, Türkiye – Stäubli Textile is presenting a comprehensive portfolio of innovative weaving solutions at ITM 2026, Stand 803 in Hall 8. Focused on efficiency, process stability, and superior fabric quality, the company continues to support textile manufacturers with robust, high-speed technologies designed for today’s demanding production environments.

Key Highlights on Display

Electronic Rotary Dobbies for High-Speed Weaving The S3280 electronic rotary dobby stands out with its robust design, high speed, and excellent versatility — making it an ideal choice for airjet and rapier weaving, especially high-speed denim production. Also featured is the S3060 electronic rotary dobby, offering reliable and flexible performance across a wide range of applications.

The S1792 cam motion is built for continuous high-speed operation, reaching up to 1,400 rpm for narrow and cotton fabrics on air-jet and rapier machines while ensuring consistent fabric quality.

Advanced Jacquard Solutions Stäubli’s latest Jacquard machines — SX PRO V, LX PRO V, and LXL PRO V — deliver precise, vibration-free shedding and outstanding resistance to high stress. They are perfectly suited for velvet and technical fabrics.

The SX PRO Jacquard machine combines high lifting capacity, precision, and durability, excelling in complex patterns for terry, upholstery, tapestry, silk, apparel, seat covers, and technical fabrics.

The GA500 Jacquard harness ensures precise, stable, and reliable transmission between the Jacquard machine and warp threads.

Weaving Preparation Systems

Safir Pro S47 automatic drawing-in machine : Designed for standard fabrics, coarse/fancy yarns, denim, and technical yarns (including glass). It achieves drawing-in speeds of up to 190 ends/min , features Active Warp Control 2.0, and offers high flexibility for complex, multilayer setups.

: Designed for standard fabrics, coarse/fancy yarns, denim, and technical yarns (including glass). It achieves drawing-in speeds of up to , features Active Warp Control 2.0, and offers high flexibility for complex, multilayer setups. Tiepro warp knotting machine: A universal, economical solution with a unique yarn separation system that eliminates the need for separating needles.

Meeting Industry Needs

Whether for denim, home textiles, technical applications, or premium fashion fabrics, Stäubli’s solutions emphasize efficiency, quality, and reliability — helping mills boost productivity while maintaining the highest standards.

Stäubli warmly invites visitors to Hall 8, Stand 803 at ITM 2026 to explore these cutting-edge technologies and discuss tailored solutions with their experts.

With its strong focus on innovation and performance, Stäubli remains a trusted partner for weaving mills looking to stay ahead in a competitive global market.