Razak emphasizes on ‘Make in Pakistan’ initiative to strengthen exports

It is interesting to note that Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister, on Commerce and Investment commented that government is pursuing the policy of ‘Make in Pakistan’ diligently and have rapid industrialization for substituting the imports and enhancing our exports’.

This was remarked by him in a meeting with a delegation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Ministry of Commerce ,said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Multan and Mirpur chambers. While informing the delegation about the steps undertaken by the Ministry of Commerce in the current budget, Razak Dawood stated that tariffs need to be rationalized in order to achieve the objectives of ‘Make in Pakistan’.

He added that primarily due to COVID- 19 situation and to address its impact on economy, some of the sectors have not been considered for the tariff rationalization, while some important sectors have been given benefits.

Talking about the future plans, the Advisor told the delegation that the Government is following a three year plan, gradually removing duties and tariffs, particularly on raw materials for the industry.

He also informed that the Ministry is resolving issues of the exporters on priority particularly for the export of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He reassured that export of all items, i.e. hand sanitizers, disposable gowns and gloves, face shields, biohazard bags, goggles and shoe covers, made from various classes of materials, including woven and non-woven chlorinated polyethylene (CPE), Polypropylene (PP), spunbond and melt blown is allowed, except N-95 Masks, Surgical Masks and Tyvek Suits.