Reshaping textile-to-textile paradigm

At the Global Fashion Summit on May 21-23, 2024, held in Copenhagen, the new venture Re&Up Recycling Technologies, showed its unique ecosystem of recycling cotton, polyester and polycotton, that can reshape the traditional textile-to-textile paradigm.

Addressing its commitment towards sustainability, Sanko Holding AS, Gaziantep/Turkey,is establishing a large-scale circular hub with its new venture Re&Up Recycling Technologies.

Its main contribution to the industry dialogues revolves around its innovative recycling techniques specific to cotton, polyester, and polycotton. Utilizing its unique ability to separate polycotton blended materials into new pure materials, Re&Up is able to introduce sustainable solutions that address global environmental concerns.

The company excels in its patented technology for recycling, which separates blended materials and creates new, pure materials for recycling. It utilizes advanced thermochemical, thermomechanical, and mechanical technologies to create next-gen cotton and next-gen polyester. These new fibers offer equivalent performance to their virgin counterparts while minimizing environmental impacts such as water usage and CO2 emissions by approximately 85 percent.

These new products are ready for immediate use across various yarns, fabrics, and garments. Building on these advances, Re&Up currently operates facilities in Turkey and has plans to extend its reach across Europe and Asia. By 2025, the company plans to recycle over 200,000 tons of textile waste annually, increasing to over 1 million tons by 2030.This ambitious expansion plan positions Re&Up as a leader in the shift towards sustainability in the fashion industry.