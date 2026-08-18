Rieter at H.A. Fibres Multan, Pakistan

High-Performance Card in Action: H.A. Fibres Multan’s success with doubling productivity, consistent quality, and lower energy consumption with Rieter C 81

With Rieter Card C 81, H.A. Fibres achieves production of 180 kg/h, improved yarn consistency, resolved dead cotton issues in knitted fabrics, and reduced energy consumption by 30%

Headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, Rieter designs and engineers spinning plants, machines, systems, and components that deliver efficient, economical, and highly sustainable production for over 230 years. It’s the world’s leading system supplier for processing natural and man-made fibers into short-staple and long-staple yarn, as well as filament yarns, man-made fibers, and nonwovens, and continues to support the growth of Pakistan’s textile industry through advanced technology solutions.

In Multan, Pakistan, H.A. Fibers, a major yarn manufacturer currently operating 45,000 spindles, has strengthened its production capabilities by investing in Rieter’s latest high-performance card, the C 81.

In this exclusive interview, Mr. Muhammad Zubair, GM Technical at H.A. Fibres, shares valuable insights into the mill’s experience. The C 81 has delivered exceptional results, achieving up to 180 kg/h for medium and coarse counts and 120 kg/h for finer counts, twice the productivity of their existing cards. Beyond higher output, the machine has significantly improved yarn consistency, resolved dead cotton issues in knitted fabrics, and reduced energy consumption by 30%, thanks to advanced features such as Carding Gap Control (CGC), which automatically maintains the optimal distance between flats and cylinder even at high production speeds.

This success story interview highlights the strong partnership between H.A. Fibres and Rieter in driving quality, efficiency, and sustainability across Pakistan’s spinning sector.

TEXtalks International: Can you please introduce yourself and H.A Fibres Pvt Limited?

Muhammad Zubair: My name is Muhammad Zubair and I am the GM Techncial at H.A. Fibres, Pakistan. We are a yarn-selling company producing 100% cotton yarn for both knitting and weaving applications, in a count range of Ne 8/1 to 40/1, in carded and combed varieties. We sell our yarn to top brand mills who are mostly exporting their goods to Europe and the US.

TEXtalks International: H.A. Fibres invested in the Rieter high-performance cards C 81. What were the goals and expected outcomes?

Muhammad Zubair: We produce yarn from 100% raw cotton. The yarn is manufactured according to the requirements of our customers and the quality standards they demand. That’s why consistent quality is essential for us. We achieved improvements with C 81 compared to our existing cards, especially concerning the dead-cotton problem which became visible in knitted fabrics after dyeing.

TEXtalks International: Which production levels do you reach with the C 81?

Muhammad Zubair: The C 81 runs with high productivity in our mill. It produces more than 120 kg/h for finer counts and 180 kg/h for medium and coarse counts – this is twice as much as our existing cards. The C 81 maintains a high, stable production rate across our count range. This reliability is a real advantage in our daily operation.

TEXtalks International: How would you describe the sliver quality and the effects on yarn and fabric?

Muhammad Zubair: Thanks to better fiber handling, the yarn quality is more consistent with the C 81 compared to our existing card. The solution Carding Gap Control automatically maintains the optimal distance between flats and cylinder which is an important quality assurance at such high production levels. Our customers are satisfied with the yarn quality.

TEXtalks International: How does the C 81 perform in terms of quality and efficiency?

Muhammad Zubair: The C 81 combines high production efficiency with advanced technology and needs 30% less energy compared to the existing card models. This is exactly what modern spinning mills need.

TEXtalks International: Can you describe your experience during the installation and start-up of the machine?

Muhammad Zubair: The Rieter team supported us with professional guidance, technical assistance, smooth installation and timely service. This ensured successful implementation and efficient machine performance. I would recommend the C 81 to any spinner, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Rieter.