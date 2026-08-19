Frasers Group Raises Hugo Boss Stake to 47.9% After Takeover Offer

The UK retailer has stopped just short of majority ownership, giving it substantially greater influence as Hugo Boss works through a difficult sales environment and strategic reset.

Frasers Group has increased its holding in Hugo Boss to 47.89% of share capital and voting rights following completion of its voluntary public takeover offer. The UK retail group now owns 33.05 million Hugo Boss shares, making it by far the German premium-fashion company’s largest shareholder.

Shareholders tender 17.6%

Frasers received acceptances for 12.16 million shares, equivalent to 17.62% of Hugo Boss, by the end of the additional acceptance period on August 13. The European Commission had cleared the transaction on July 27.

The group offered €38 per share. Hugo Boss’s management and supervisory boards unanimously recommended shareholders reject the bid, arguing that the price represented only a 4.8% premium to the unaffected June 9 closing price and did not adequately reflect the company’s standalone value or long-term prospects.

Frasers had itself indicated that the offer was primarily intended to allow its shareholding to rise beyond 30%, rather than introduce specific changes to Hugo Boss’s business or strategy. Despite approaching the 50% threshold, Frasers has not obtained majority ownership.

Influence grows during a turnaround

The ownership shift comes as Hugo Boss implements its CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN programme through 2028, focusing on stronger brand equity, higher-quality distribution and improved operational performance. The strategy targets an EBIT margin of around 12% over the medium to long term.

Second-quarter 2026 currency-adjusted sales fell 9%, with reported revenue down 10% to €905 million. Gross margin nevertheless improved 200 basis points to 64.9%, while EBIT declined to €59 million.

Governance becomes the next question

Hugo Boss says it will continue executing its existing strategy and maintain a constructive relationship with Frasers.

For suppliers and fashion-industry partners, the key issue is whether Frasers uses its much larger stake to influence capital allocation, distribution, sourcing discipline or brand positioning. With ownership now only 2.11 percentage points below 50%, future share purchases and governance decisions will be closely watched.