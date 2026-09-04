Pia Terasa (Vice President) talks about Saurer’s comprehensive Spinning solutions

🌍 Shaping the Future of Spinning: Innovation, Automation & Sustainability

What will define the next generation of textile manufacturing?

In an insightful TEXtalks interview, Pia Terasa, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Saurer Group, Switzerland, shares her perspective on how advanced spinning technologies are helping textile manufacturers respond to a rapidly evolving industry.

With a heritage of textile innovation, Saurer continues to push the boundaries of yarn production through comprehensive spinning solutions designed around productivity, flexibility, automation, digitalisation and sustainability.

💡 The conversation highlights some of the forces transforming modern spinning mills:

🔹 Advanced spinning technologies for changing market requirements

🔹 Automation & digitalisation to improve productivity and operational efficiency

🔹 Energy-efficient solutions to make yarn manufacturing more economical and sustainable

🔹 Processing recycled fibres as the industry moves towards greater circularity

🔹 Flexible production systems enabling mills to respond faster to new fibres, yarns and customer demands

As textile manufacturers face increasing pressure to produce more efficiently, more flexibly and with a lower environmental footprint, technology is becoming an increasingly important part of the solution.

🎥 Watch the full TEXtalks conversation with Pia Terasa