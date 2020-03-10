Rieter launches piecing robot ‘ROBOspin’

Rieter’s latest innovation, ROBOspin, is a new piecing robot for Rieter ring and compact-spinning machines. A robot is placed on each side of the machine and it repairs ends down that occur while the machine is running or doffing. The robot receives information about the position of the ends down from the integrated individual spindle monitoring (ISM).

Economy

One ROBOspin on each side of the machine guarantees rapid repair of ends down. Using the robot therefore reduces personnel requirements during the end spinning process and significantly reduces the personnel cost. In addition, the robot operates 24 hours a day, maintains a consistently high level of productivity and makes the spinning process easier for the spinning mill organisation as a whole.

Quality

The automated piecing process ensures consistent quality of the yarn piecer. With minimal contact between the robot and the cop throughout the entire piecing process, the yarn quality remains high.

Flexibility

ROBOspin can be installed on different types of Rieter ring and compact-spinning machines, and on both new and older models. It can also be rapidly adjusted to common raw materials and yarn counts.