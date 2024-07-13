Sapphire Mills x Green Story – Measuring Environment Impact Across Sapphire’s Product Line

In line with its commitment to sustainable business practices, Sapphire Mills has partnered with Green Story, an environmental footprint intelligence platform, to conduct comprehensive Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) at scale across its product line.



This collaboration aims to quantitatively measure and communicate the environmental impact of Sapphire Textile Mills’ products using Green Story’s advanced technology, including unique QR codes and digital product passports (DPP).



Sapphire Mills, part of the prestigious Sapphire Group, is a leading vertically integrated textile producer and exporter based in Pakistan, renowned for producing high-quality woven, dyed, and printed fabrics, as well as garments.



Sustainable Innovation Through Data-Driven Insights

Sapphire Mills has long been committed to sustainability through its core pillars: People, Planet, and Prosperity. The company has invested heavily in these areas, including a state-of-the-art effluent treatment plant, a biomass-powered cogeneration plant, and the development of various recycled and biodegradable polyester products. Now, Sapphire Mills is taking a step further by accurately quantifying the environmental footprint of each product in their portfolio.



Setting Benchmark for Sustainability Transparency

Green Story is a leading Environmental Footprint intelligence platform and one of the few official Higg FEM Verifier bodies globally. This accreditation ensures that every piece of primary data collected during verifications adheres to stringent protocols, guaranteeing high-quality and credible environmental assessments.



“We are proud to partner with Sapphire Mills, marking a pivotal moment in advancing sustainability transparency in the textile industry. By quantifying their environmental impact through our platform, Sapphire Textile Mills is setting new benchmarks for accountability and driving positive change.”– Akhil Sivanandan, CEO, Green Story.



Enhancing Traceability and Transparency

Through this partnership, Sapphire Mills will leverage Green Story’s platform to present environmental data in a clear and interactive manner across methodologies such as PEF, EPD and ISO 14047. Each product will be accompanied by a digital product passport accessible via QR codes, enabling customers to trace their environmental journey from raw materials to finished goods. This initiative underscores Sapphire Mills’ commitment to transparency and accountability in their sustainability practices.



“Our partnership with Green Story is not just about advancing our sustainability practices at Sapphire Mills; it’s about transforming the fashion industry and empowering consumers with transparent, ethical choices. Through rigorous Life Cycle Assessments and Digital Product Passports, we provide clear and accessible data about the environmental impact of our products. This collaboration enhances the value of our products by ensuring they meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility, driving industry-wide change, and supporting eco-conscious choices. We are proud to lead by example and offer our customers the confidence to make informed, sustainable decisions.” – Yousuf Abdullah, CEO, Sapphire Mills



Setting New Standards in Accountability

By quantifying their environmental impact through LCAs, Sapphire Mills can set Science Based Targets (SBTs) and gain insights into their Scope 3 emissions. This data-driven approach not only strengthens their commitment to sustainable manufacturing but also enables informed decision-making that drives positive environmental outcomes.



At the upcoming Kingpins event (July 17-18, 2024) in New York, Sapphire Mills will showcase its collaboration with Green Story. Visit Sapphire Mills it the Green Area, Booth #8, to see firsthand how this innovative technology works for Sapphire Mills.