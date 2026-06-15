Intex Bangladesh 2026 to put MMF, traceability and sourcing on buyers’ agenda

The Dhaka sourcing fair comes as Bangladesh’s apparel sector looks beyond volume growth toward materials innovation, compliance and supply-chain visibility.

Intex Bangladesh 2026 will be held from June 18–20 at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka, bringing global textile suppliers, buyers and garment manufacturers into one of South Asia’s most important apparel sourcing markets. The event comes as Bangladesh works to strengthen its position as a major ready-made garment hub while adapting to rising demand for man-made fibres, recycled inputs, performance fabrics and traceable supply chains.

A broader sourcing floor

Organisers expect exhibitors from more than 12 countries and regions, including India, China, Taiwan, Japan, Bangladesh, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Thailand, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Uzbekistan. The product range will cover natural and man-made fibres, yarns, fabrics, trims, accessories, dyes, chemicals, compliance services and sustainable supply-chain solutions.

The scale matters because Bangladesh’s garment sector remains highly dependent on imported fabrics, trims and specialised materials, particularly for higher-value product categories. Wider access to MMF, functional fabrics and compliant inputs can help exporters move beyond basic cotton products into sportswear, outerwear, workwear and fashion segments with stronger margins.

India and China bring large pavilions

A major attraction will be the Incredible Textiles of India Pavilion, supported by TEXPROCIL, MATEXIL and PDEXCIL, featuring more than 75 Indian companies. The China Fashion Textiles Pavilion will bring over 70 Chinese companies, with offerings from major textile-producing provinces across MMF, sustainable materials, garment accessories and advanced fabrics.

Buyers from more than 20 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Argentina, India, Brazil and the UAE, are also expected. This is commercially important because around 40% of Bangladesh’s ready-made garment exports went to the EU and 18% to the US in 2024, according to the WTO.

Traceability enters the exhibition floor

The event will also feature an Interactive Business Forum on sustainability, resilience, traceability and market trends, along with a B2B Connect matchmaking programme. TextileGenesis has joined as Official Traceability Partner, underlining how digital supply-chain visibility is moving from discussion to buyer requirement.

The next test is whether the fair converts sourcing conversations into long-term supplier partnerships—especially in MMF, recycled fibres and verified traceability systems.