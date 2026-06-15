ITM 2026 makes participants happy with its international and qualified visitor profile

ITM 2026 Shines Bright: Strong International Turnout and Major Deals Mark a Successful Start

Istanbul, Turkey – The ITM 2026 International Textile Machinery Exhibition has captured the spotlight during its first three days, drawing impressive crowds of global industry professionals eager to explore cutting-edge textile technologies in action.

Organized by Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş. and Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. in partnership with TEMSAD, the exhibition officially opened its doors on June 9, 2026, at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center. From the very beginning, ITM 2026 proved to be a powerful magnet for international visitors, welcoming thousands of professionals from nearly 100 countries. The strongest delegations came from Egypt, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Syria, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, alongside participants from across Asia, Europe, Africa, America, the Middle East, and the Turkic Republics.

For many industry players who find European exhibitions challenging due to visa restrictions and high travel costs, ITM 2026 emerged as a highly accessible and valuable platform. The event delivered an ideal environment for discovering the latest innovations in weaving, knitting, yarn production, digital printing, finishing, denim, and beyond.

High-Quality Visitors Spark Real Business Momentum

Exhibitors reported exceptional visitor quality right from day one. Business owners, factory managers, and key decision-makers — many actively planning new investments despite current economic headwinds — filled the halls. This strong investment appetite exceeded expectations and created a buzzing atmosphere of opportunity.

Numerous companies successfully signed significant machinery sales agreements and forged promising new collaborations during the intensive meetings at their stands. The exhibition is clearly serving as a major catalyst for fresh investments and strategic partnerships across the global textile machinery sector.

A Gateway to Sustainable Innovation

Running until June 13, 2026, ITM 2026 continues to showcase pioneering, environmentally responsible, and digitally advanced technologies designed to shape a more sustainable future for the textile industry.

Visitors have had the chance to engage directly with experts, evaluate next-generation machines for their factories, and make informed decisions that will drive their businesses forward.

With its remarkable international participation and impressive commercial activity, ITM 2026 has once again reinforced its position as one of the world’s most important meeting points for the textile machinery industry — delivering both inspiration and tangible business results.