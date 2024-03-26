27 C
Lahore
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Save-the-Date: Techtextil and Texprocess 2024 / Opening Press Conference

MachineryInnovationTechnology

Innovations, textile solutions and networking: With over 1,600 exhibitors from around 50 countries, Techtextil and Texprocess 2024 reflect the extraordinary degree of innovation prevailing in the sectors. The opening press conference will feature a panel discussion with experts on a crucial and groundbreaking focus topic for the global textile industry – stay tuned!

Join them live or online – Opening Press Conference of Techtextil and Texprocess:
Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Time: 10:30 a.m. (CET)
Location: Techtextil Forum, Hall 9.1, E70


