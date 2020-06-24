Scott Schinlever becomes Inkjet Chief Operating Officer of EFI

Schinlever, who most recently was president and chief operating officer of Automation Solutions for Tolland, CT-based Gerber Technology, had a long career managing the marketing, growth and development of EFI VUTEk printers and other EFI inkjet technologies. He joined the digital print industry in the late 1990s, working with the Xerox Office Systems Group. In 2001, he took on a marketing position at the super wide-format printer manufacturer VUTEk, a company EFI acquired in 2005.

Schinlever later became senior VP and GM for EFI Inkjet Solutions – the company’s largest business unit – before joining Gerber Technology in 2018. “We are thrilled to have Scott back in the EFI family,” said EFI Chairman and CEO Jeff Jacobson. “Our industry is at a critical inflection point. I joined EFI one year ago because I clearly understood that EFI is the best-positioned company in the industry to drive the analog-to-digital transformation in the industrial inkjet space. Under Scott’s leadership of the Inkjet Business, I am convinced that EFI will attain that leadership position across the diverse segments of display graphics, packaging, textiles and building materials. “Scott has an innate understanding of and expertise in the portfolio and solution set that will enable our customers to excel as the industry quickly migrates to industrial inkjet,” Jacobson added. “We are confident he will lead our global industrial inkjet operations to the next level in his new Inkjet COO role.”

During Schinlever’s previous time with the company, EFI’s inkjet business grew significantly through organic growth and strategic acquisitions of innovative digital printer and ink companies. He expanded EFI’s successful move into ink manufacturing, leveraging EFI’s 2006 acquisition of digital ink and printer technologies from Flint Ink.