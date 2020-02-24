Second edition of DOMOTEX USA draws to a successful close with focus on education

Second edition of DOMOTEX USA draws to a successful close with focus...

The second edition of the three-day DOMOTEX USA drew to a successful close on 7th February, 2020.

The trade fair-cum-conference event saw products featured by 101 exhibitors from 12 countries over a space of 39,800 square metres at this trade fair-cum-conference event

DOMOTEX USA is the only event in North America to focus solely on carpets and floor coverings.

The organisers, Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), have developed partnerships with the most significant organisations in the flooring and design industries to triple education sessions and offer accredited courses at this year’s DOMOTEX USA.

HFUSA selected industry leaders and visionaries for its educational sessions and exhibitors presented their latest designs and innovations at the event.

The industry thought leaders and innovators highlighted the way flooring innovations are changing and improving. The DOMOTEX USA 2020 education sessions provided exhibitors and attendees four stimulating, influential education tracks, including Flooring Retailer, Builder/Contractor/Remodeller, Interior Designer and Flooring Installer. Each track offered the latest business-building topics and opportunities to earn continuing education units.

“DOMOTEX USA 2020 expanded its educational opportunities this year,” said Paul Friederichsen, education director of DOMOTEX USA.

Flooring Retailer Track

This track focused on the following topics:

For the Owner/Manager:

Improving profitability, better estimating, finding and retaining qualified flooring installers, expanding and networking to increase business, handling claims and understanding forensics

For the Retail Sales Associate:

Improving flooring category knowledge, meeting customer expectations, what’s hot and what’s not, closing the sale, and creating repeat customers

For the Marketer:

Creating a stronger store brand, better performing advertising and promotions, effective merchandising, managing and improving online reviews, building a database

For the Digital Communicator:

Improving website design and SEO, developing social media campaigns, planning digital advertising strategy, creating video content and more.

Builder/Contractor/Remodeler Track

Topics included finding and retaining qualified flooring installers, knowing the best flooring-type for the job, growing your flooring business, setting customer expectations, maximizing profitability and avoiding costly mistakes.

Interior Designer Track

This track focussed on understanding the latest trends in floor fashion and performance, specifying the right flooring for your client’s needs, partnering with retailers and contractors.

Flooring Installer Track

This track focussed on finding the best installation practices by flooring category, seeing the latest tools and techniques in action, what you should know about wall installations, when to repair and when to replace.

The DOMOTEX USA 2021 edition will take place from March, 1st to 3rd at the Georgia World Congress Centre in Atlanta.