Shima Seiki to present latest weft knitting and cutting machines at JEC World 2020

Leading Japanese textile solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI MFG, LTD of Wakayama, Japan will exhibit at the upcoming JEC World 2020 exposition to be held in Paris, France next month.

To be shown for the first time at JEC World is a prototype weft knitting machine under development that is capable of multi­axial insertion. Fabrics produced on the prototype machine use inlay technique for the production of hybrid textiles that combine the stretch characteristics of knitted fabrics with the stability of woven textiles, suited to various technical applications. Warp insertion further expands the capability of the machine to produce 3D­shaped carbon fibre and composite preforms directly on the machine. This is made possible because flat knitting as a textile production method is capable of producing end products that are shaped­to­form and with added thickness. Therefore, savings in post­processing time, cost, material and labour as compared to current methods of preform production are immense, realising efficient and sustainable production. SHIMA SEIKI’s own yarn unwinding technology is also used for optimum yarn feed and tension for use with technical yarns that are otherwise difficult to knit.

Also on display is the P­CAM131 multi­ply computerised cutting machine (NC cutting machine). SHIMA SEIKI’s fast, efficient and reliable P­CAM series computerised cutting machines are known for their innovative functions and “Made in Japan” quality, and boast the largest market share in Japan. P­CAM131’s multi­ply cutting capability allows up to 1 inch (33mm) of fabric or material to be cut.

At JEC World 2002, P­CAM131 will be shown in its most compact form, featuring a cutting area of 1,300 mm x 1,700 mm, with option for expansion. A knife sharpening system produces a sharp, strong blade every time. Strong, robust components permit quicker response times for knife movement and more accurate cutting of composites and other industrial materials.

Demonstrations will also be performed on SHIMA SEIKI’s new SDS­ONE APEX4 design system, the fourth generation of its series and the most powerful, most efficient APEX to date. Processing speeds for programming and simulation are improved by up to 600 percent compared to the previous­generations SDS­ONE APEX3, for quicker response especially in virtual sampling.