Smart textiles are emerging in Bangladesh, but the export shift is still early

The direction is strategically right: Bangladesh needs to move beyond basic volume apparel. But smart textiles are not yet a mass export engine; they are a capability bet on the next phase of competitiveness.

Smart textiles are becoming part of Bangladesh’s push towards next-generation apparel exports, against a backdrop of strong but still largely conventional garment exports. Bangladesh’s apparel exports reached $39.35bn in 2025, while traditional products remain dominant.

What is changing

The real significance is not that Bangladesh has suddenly become a smart-textiles powerhouse. It is that parts of the industry are trying to move up the value chain into categories where price is not the only differentiator. That aligns with a broader competitiveness debate in Bangladesh: innovation, technical textiles, man-made fibres and higher-value products are increasingly seen as necessary for post-LDC export strategy.

Smart textiles fit that logic well. They offer a route into functional apparel, performance wear, health-linked products and specialised technical segments, where margins can be better and buyer relationships stickier than in basic cut-make-trim business. That matters for an industry under growing pressure from tariffs, sustainability requirements and regional competition.

Why caution is still needed

The harder question is scale. Bangladesh remains the world’s second-largest garment exporter, but its industrial base is still strongest in large-volume manufacturing rather than deep materials innovation. Moving into smart textiles requires more than sewing capability: it needs R&D, testing infrastructure, electronics integration in some cases, stronger IP capability, and closer collaboration between mills, machinery suppliers and brands.

So this looks less like an immediate export breakthrough and more like an important strategic pivot.

What comes next

If Bangladesh can combine its scale, cost competitiveness and improving technology base with functional and smart textile capabilities, it could create a new layer of export value. But the transition will be gradual. The winners will be the firms that treat smart textiles not as a marketing label, but as a manufacturing and product-development discipline.