Soorty and Jeanologia launch fast fade denim for digital finishing

The Pakistan-Spain collaboration signals a shift in denim development: fabrics are now being engineered from the yarn stage for laser, dry and lower-impact finishing.

Pakistan-based vertically integrated denim manufacturer Soorty has partnered with Spanish finishing technology specialist Jeanologia to launch Fast Fade, a fabric collection designed specifically for digital denim finishing. The aim is to help laundries and brands create high-contrast, authentic wash effects with less dependence on manual abrasion, wet chemistry and resource-heavy processing.

Fabric engineered for the machine

Fast Fade has been developed around a simple but commercially important idea: denim fabric and finishing technology should be designed together, not treated as separate stages. The fabrics are engineered to respond efficiently to laser and dry finishing, allowing surfaces to open, brighten and create stronger contrast without the flat fading often associated with poorly matched fabrics and processes.

The collection includes five rigid denim fabrics: two indigo shades and three black shades. According to the companies, the results were achieved through adjustments in fibre selection, yarn construction and weaving, aligned with Jeanologia’s laser-led finishing systems.

Lower-impact premium aesthetics

The fabrics use blends of conventional cotton, Tencel and Second Life, Soorty’s traceable denim-to-denim recycled cotton platform. The technical purpose is not only sustainability branding, but production efficiency: reducing the need for manual whiskering, hand sanding and wet-process chemistry while still delivering the worn, high-contrast look demanded in premium denim.

For manufacturers, this matters because finishing remains one of denim’s most visible and resource-sensitive stages. Jeanologia positions its technologies around laser, garment finishing and digital process integration, with the stated goal of reducing water, chemicals and process complexity in denim production.

Collaboration across Pakistan and Spain

The project involved months of technical exchange. Jeanologia teams visited Soorty’s facilities in Pakistan, while Soorty’s product development teams joined workshops at Jeanologia’s headquarters in Spain.

The next test will be industrial adoption. If Fast Fade performs consistently at scale, it could strengthen Pakistan’s position in premium, lower-impact denim by linking fabric innovation directly with digital finishing productivity.