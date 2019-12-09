South American giant Scavone orders DILO Line

The South American textile giant, Scavone, has ordered a DILOGroup needlefelt line, which will increase its production capacity.

In a statement, DILO said that with the new needlefelt line, Scavone had increased its production capacity and trusts in DILO quality, reliability of machines, technology and service.

The DiloGroup plant consists of fibre preparation, MultiCard and lap drafter, as well as crosslapper and needlelooms. It is used to process PES, PP and BiCo fibres into needlefelt especially for geotextile and automotive applications. The implementation of DILO Line 4.0 offers an optimum process control and monitoring.

With 126 years of experience Scavone is one of the most important textile companies in South America. Since its 1993 entry in technical textiles, the portfolio has expanded to filtration, shoes, geotextile, acoustic, furniture and automotive. There are 4 nonwoven production lines so far.