South Carolina Textile Alliance builds domestic route from woven fabric to finished goods

The collaboration gives U.S. brands a regional supply-chain option linking fabric, print, finishing and sewn-product production.

A group of U.S. textile manufacturers has formed a strategic manufacturing collaboration to connect premium woven fabric production, digital textile printing, finishing and cut-and-sew manufacturing within a compact regional supply chain in the Carolinas. The partnership brings together Hamrick Mills, Springs Digital, Carolina Creative Products and Tryon Finishing to serve home, apparel, industrial and specialty textile brands seeking more dependable domestic production.

A regional manufacturing chain

The partnership is built around proximity. Hamrick Mills, based in Gaffney, South Carolina, contributes woven fabric capability, including polyester/cotton blends and 100% cotton constructions. The company says it has produced high-quality woven fabrics since 1900, serving applications from basic print cloth to specialized fabric constructions.

Springs Digital, based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, adds digital textile printing capacity, including low-minimum, higher-volume and faster-turn services. Tryon Finishing in North Carolina provides fabric preparation, rotary printing, batch dyeing and finishing support. Carolina Creative Products in Greenville completes the chain with cut-and-sew production for soft home goods such as decorative pillows, bedding, table linens and pet beds.

Why brands may care

The commercial value lies in integration rather than scale alone. By aligning fabric supply, print, finishing and sewn-product manufacturing, the partners aim to reduce handoffs, shorten development cycles, improve quality control and give brands clearer visibility over production. Textile World reported that the model is intended to support premium USA-made textile production across home, apparel, industrial and specialty markets.

Domestic sourcing signal

The move also reflects a wider sourcing concern: brands want faster, more transparent and more resilient options for selected product categories, especially where customization, quality assurance, shorter replenishment cycles or U.S.-made positioning matter. The alliance does not replace offshore mass production, but it strengthens a domestic pathway for higher-value woven and sewn products.

The next test will be execution: whether the partners can convert regional proximity into reliable lead times, competitive minimums and repeatable quality for brands that need both flexibility and industrial discipline.