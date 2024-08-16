South Korea unveils ambitious strategy to transform textile and fashion industry by 2030

South Korea has introduced a comprehensive strategy to enhance its textile and fashion industry. The Textile and Fashion Industry Competitiveness Strategy aims to increase Korea’s global market share in industrial and eco-friendly textiles from 2-3% to 10% by 2030 and boost digital transformation levels from 35% to 60%.



The strategy focuses on advancing technologies in high-performance aramids, carbon fibers, and electronic textiles. A substantial KRW2.9 trillion fund will support companies integrating industrial textiles into their products. Additionally, the initiative will establish an Industrial Textile Alliance and a Tech Textile Product Certification Evaluation Support Center.



To address environmental concerns, the plan includes an investment of ₩31 billion in fiber-to-fiber recycling, plant-based vegan leather, and biodegradable fibers. Waste heat recovery facilities will be provided to over 200 SMEs, and new carbon emissions standards and eco-design guidelines will be introduced.



The strategy also emphasizes AI and digital transformation, with goals to reduce product design times by over 80% and create a Connected Micro Factory for rapid production. Automation facilities will be provided to more than 250 companies by 2028, and Meta Fashion Playgrounds will be expanded. Additionally, the strategy includes training 1,000 professionals in eco-friendly and digital technologies by 2028 and pursuing global sustainability certifications.