Spinnova Plc has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Portuguese yarn spinning specialist Tearfil Textile Yarns, reinforcing their collaboration to secure future volumes of SPINNOVA® fibre and accelerate its industrial adoption across the textile value chain.

Strategic Significance of the LOI

The LOI represents a concrete step in Spinnova’s broader strategy to build an ecosystem-based consortium model, ensuring that textile materials containing SPINNOVA® fibre become commercially available at scale. Rather than acting in isolation, Spinnova is prioritising value-chain integration, engaging spinners, brands, and industrial partners early to de-risk scaling and market entry.

Tearfil’s Role in Scaling SPINNOVA® Fibre

Tearfil, already one of Spinnova’s key yarn-spinning partners, will play a pivotal role by:

Developing and commercialising yarn blends containing SPINNOVA® fibre

Introducing these blends to European textile players and downstream markets

Supporting the transition from pilot and niche applications to industrial-scale adoption

As a spinning mill with a strong sustainability focus, Tearfil is positioned to bridge the gap between novel fibre technology and market-ready yarn solutions.

Executive Perspectives

Pedro Brito, Senior Commercial Manager at Spinnova, highlighted that expressions of interest from spinning and industrial partners are essential for scaling fibre production and building long-term partnerships capable of supporting future capacity expansion.

Tearfil CEO Maria de Belém Machado emphasized that SPINNOVA® fibre represents a significant advancement in sustainable materials, aligning closely with Tearfil’s vision of innovation-led environmental responsibility. She noted that the partnership strengthens Tearfil’s product portfolio while helping set new sustainability benchmarks for the textile industry.

Broader Industry Context

The collaboration reflects a wider industry shift toward:

Alternative, low-impact fibres

Earlier integration of spinners into fibre innovation roadmaps

Ecosystem-driven scaling models rather than linear supplier–buyer relationships

By anchoring SPINNOVA® fibre within established European spinning operations, the partnership improves accessibility, credibility, and readiness for broader brand and manufacturer adoption.

Outlook

While non-binding, the LOI signals strong mutual intent and market confidence. As Spinnova continues to expand fibre production ambitions, partnerships like this with Tearfil are likely to be critical in translating sustainability innovation into commercially viable textile materials at scale.