Effective January 1, 2026, Volker Gingter has been appointed Managing Director of A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany. He succeeds Gunnar Meyer, who stepped down on December 31, 2025, and will continue supporting the company in an advisory role until his retirement in July 2026.

Continuity with Deep Technical Roots

Gingter’s appointment represents a strong continuity-driven leadership transition. His professional journey spans nearly three decades within textile engineering and machinery services:

Began his career in 1997 as an electrician at Sucker-Müller-Hacoba

Joined Monforts in 2000 as an in-house commissioning engineer

Gained logistics and operations experience at Esprit (2010–2013)

Returned to Monforts as Engineering Service Manager

Appointed Head of Service Department in 2020

Assumed responsibility for the Spare Parts Department in 2025

This progression reflects a service-led, customer-centric leadership profile, rooted in hands-on engineering, commissioning, and after-sales excellence.

Strategic Priorities in a Volatile Market

Commenting on his new role, Gingter acknowledged the challenges of today’s global market volatility while emphasizing customer relationships as a strategic anchor. He highlighted Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt as a key platform for engaging with Monforts’ global customer base and strengthening partnerships at a time when investment decisions are under heightened scrutiny.

His remarks signal a continued focus on:

Customer proximity and long-term relationships

Reliability and performance of capital equipment investments

Navigating uncertainty through technical credibility and service strength

Monforts: A Technology Leader in Dyeing and Finishing

Founded in 1884, Monforts is a global leader in textile dyeing and finishing machinery, with market leadership in:

Stenters

Continuous dyeing ranges

Sanforising ranges

Denim finishing systems

Technical textile finishing solutions

The company operates its Advanced Technology Center (ATC) in Mönchengladbach, enabling customers to conduct full-scale production trials, and maintains a long-standing production facility in St. Stefan, Austria. Monforts is also a member of the CHTC Fong’s Group, reinforcing its global industrial footprint.

Outlook

Gingter’s elevation from service leadership to managing director underscores Monforts’ strategic emphasis on engineering depth, lifecycle support, and customer trust—critical differentiators as textile manufacturers increasingly demand productivity, energy efficiency, and risk mitigation from machinery suppliers.

The transition positions Monforts to maintain stability while adapting to evolving market, sustainability, and investment dynamics across the global textile industry.