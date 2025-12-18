Spinnova welcomes TOMMY HILFIGER to accelerate sustainable textile innovation

TOMMY HILFIGER, owned by PVH Corp., joins the Spinnova ecosystem (consortium) endorsed by Fashion For Good to secure access to SPINNOVA® fibre and to develop its dedicated fabric library. This will expand the application range of SPINNOVA® fibre across its different product categories.

This cooperation outlines a major step in Spinnova’s ambitions to create an ecosystem to enable the availability of sustainable SPINNOVA® fibre in the textile market.

“We are pleased to welcome TOMMY HILFIGER to the Spinnova consortium. Their commitment to exploring materials pilots for sustainability aligns seamlessly with our mission to scale the availability of textile materials made with SPINNOVA® fibre,” says Pedro Brito, the Senior Commercial Manager at Spinnova.

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed breakthrough patented technology for making textile fibre out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile, or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.