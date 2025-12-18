Hagen Lotzmann speaks about innovating the fabric of tomorrow and KARL MAYER showcases smart technologies

Sign inWelcome! Log into your accountyour usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get helpPassword recoveryRecover your passwordyour email A password will be e-mailed to you.HomeVideosHagen Lotzmann speaks about innovating the fabric of tomorrow and KARL MAYER showcases smart technologiesDecember 18, 2025Videos Previous articleAxel Wintermeyer speaks about KARL MAYER leading the way in warp knitting and digital transformationNext articleSpinnova welcomes TOMMY HILFIGER to accelerate sustainable textile innovationRelated Articles FibresMixed-fibre recycling breaks a long-standing deadlock FibresTurkmenistan is exploring cotton exports to Kyrgyzstan Printing / Digital PrintingMimaki bets on pigment transfer to simplify textile printing Stay Connected11,285FansLike394FollowersFollow9,990SubscribersSubscribeLatest Articles FibresTurkmenistan is exploring cotton exports to Kyrgyzstan Printing / Digital PrintingMimaki bets on pigment transfer to simplify textile printing FibresSpinnova welcomes TOMMY HILFIGER to accelerate sustainable textile innovationLoad more https://utm.guru