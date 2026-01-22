Stäubli demonstrates precision engineering, long-term reliability, and enhanced energy efficiency

Stäubli, a global leader in high-performance weaving solutions, is pleased to participate to one of India’s most prominent textile industry events: SITEX 2026 from February 21 to 23 in Surat. Committed to empowering Indian weaving mills with state-of-the-art solutions tailored to regional needs, Stäubli will present a selection of its most efficient and reliable weaving technologies. From frame and Jacquard weaving solutions to automated weaving preparation, each technology embodies the company’s commitment to precision engineering, long-term reliability, and enhanced energy efficiency.

Visitors and partners are invited to explore Stäubli’s machinery and meet its team of experts at Booth no. 242.

Meeting local needs with global expertise

Stäubli’s advanced weaving solutions combine speed, precision, and reliability to meet the diverse needs of modern textile mills. From high-performance rotary dobbies to robust cam motions for consistent shedding, latest generation Jacquard machine and automated weaving preparation systems, every solution is engineered for durability and energy efficiency. Together, these technologies enable mills to achieve superior fabric quality, maximize productivity, and maintain operational stability in demanding production environments.

Stäubli’s key technologies presented at SITEX 2026

S3018 de82 dobby

Crafted for water-jet and air-jet weaving, the S3018 de82 rotary dobby represents the next step in responsive, precise dobby control for demanding weaving applications. It will be lived demonstrated on a plot during the event. This model offers stable, high-speed operation and optimised lifting performance, supporting mills seeking greater versatility.



S1692 cam motion

Tailored for air-jet and rapier weaving, the proven S1692 cam box offers high‑speed, reliable shedding for a wide range of applications. Known for its robust construction and long service life, it handles up to eight lifting units and has been widely adopted by mills globally for its performance stability.

LX PRO Jacquard machine

A complete Jacquard installation will be showcased, featuring the LX PRO Jacquard machine 12288, with a loom width of 380 cm, designed for Indian fancy saree weaving applications. Equipped with TC8 controller and NOEMI electronics, the machine delivers high energy savings, precision, and reliability, attributes that have made it a preferred solution among Indian mills.

SAFIR S32 automatic drawing‑in machine

Offering exceptional automation capabilities for warp preparation, the SAFIR S32 automatic drawing in machine with 2.3M wide beam frame will be displayed during the exhibition to draw warp beam with 80D polyester Roto yarn without lease. This is a dress material fabric application. Featuring advanced yarn recognition technology and efficient drawing‑in processes, it enables mills to reduce style‑change times and ensure high-quality warp preparation.

TOPMATIC warp tying machine

Stäubli will also present its TOPMATIC warp tying with a 1.2 m wide TPF3A tying frame. It will be demonstrated with 75D polyester yarn, a dress material fabric. The demonstration will feature grey sized yarn with a 1/1 lease to lease knotting machine application. Combined with its dedicated tying frame, this solution ensures reliability, reduced downtime, and improved workflow efficiency in weaving preparation.

TIEPRO warp tying machine

Known for its user‑friendly design and consistent tying quality, the TIEPRO warp tying machine ensures perfectly tied warps with minimal effort. During the exhibition, Stäubli will specifically feature the TIEPRO TG88 knotting machine with the TPF3B tying frame, displayed with 1/1 lease‑to‑lease yarn‑dyed color pattern knotting specifically designed for shirting fabric applications. This technology supports smooth weaving machines start‑ups and reduces production interruptions, a key benefit for mills aiming to maximize productivity.