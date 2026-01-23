Türkiye Leads the Second Cairo Denim & Jeans Exhibition as Egypt Strengthens Its Role in Global Denim Sourcing

The second Cairo Denim & Jeans Exhibition brought together 60 companies from across the global denim value chain on January 19–20, 2026, reinforcing Egypt’s growing importance as a regional denim manufacturing and sourcing hub.

The event was organized by Denimsandjeans (D&J), a B2B-focused platform dedicated to the global jeans industry. Originally launched in 2007 as a professional denim news portal, Denimsandjeans has since evolved into a series of international trade shows held across key manufacturing regions including India, Vietnam, South Korea, Pakistan, and now Egypt.

Türkiye’s strong presence dominates the show

According to remarks by Saleh Mutlu Şen, 32 Turkish companies participated in the exhibition—more than half of all exhibitors—highlighting Türkiye’s continued dominance in denim, textiles, and ready-to-wear manufacturing within the Egyptian market.

During his tour, the ambassador met with Mustafa Denizer, as well as representatives of all participating Turkish firms. Discussions focused on current operations, future investment plans, and deeper industrial cooperation between Turkish and Egyptian businesses.

Why Egypt is gaining traction in denim

Held at the InterContinental Citystars Hotel in Nasr City, the exhibition aimed to bring together manufacturers, fabric suppliers, technology providers, and sustainability solution companies under one roof.

According to D&J’s “Why Egypt?” positioning, the country is emerging as an attractive denim hub due to:

Preferential trade access to the EU and U.S. markets

to the EU and U.S. markets Improving industrial infrastructure

Rising foreign investment in apparel and textiles

in apparel and textiles Strategic proximity to Europe and the Middle East

These factors are increasingly drawing global buyers and suppliers seeking diversification beyond traditional Asian sourcing hubs.

Long-term Turkish investment signals

During meetings at the exhibition, it emerged that several Turkish exhibitors have already established permanent representative offices in Egypt, signaling long-term commitment rather than short-term trading presence. Preparations are also underway—via the Turkish-Egyptian Business Council—to organize future joint business engagements, aimed at expanding bilateral industrial partnerships and unlocking new cooperation opportunities.

Strategic takeaway

The second Cairo Denim & Jeans Exhibition underscored two clear trends:

Egypt’s rising role as a denim sourcing and manufacturing destination for global markets. Türkiye’s strategic leadership in shaping Egypt’s denim ecosystem through investment, technology, and supply-chain integration.

Together, these dynamics point toward a deeper Turkish–Egyptian denim alliance, aligned with broader shifts toward nearshoring, trade diversification, and resilient apparel supply chains.