Stäubli unveils its latest innovations for reliable high-performance weaving at ITM 2024

Stäubli, a leading pioneer in weaving technology, will present a series of cutting-edge innovations at ITM 2024, consolidating its commitment to shaping the future of textiles and the weaving industry.
from June 4 to 8
The first SAFIR PRO S67 machine is headed to Türkiye. This automatic drawing-in system has been sold to LUTUF MENSUCAT A.Ş, founded in 1987 in Kahramanmaraş. The company will use it to improve their weaving process:
“Currently with our 248 weaving machines, our daily production output averages 50,000 m. In order to meet the various market demands, we always invest the first-tier, high-performance, high-speed machinery. Our investment in the Stäubli SAFIR PRO S67 will pave the way for a smoother and more efficient weaving process, leading to high-quality fabric production and quick adaptation to market needs.”
As a world premiere at the ITM, discover the SAFIR PRO S67 drawing-in machine, perfectly adapted to the needs of the Turkish market. It features innovative AWC 2.0 (see below) Layer and Offset Management that supports efficiency in automatic drawing-in of double warp beam applications for staple fibers and especially fancy denim applications.
Stäubli’s weaving solutions on display
Visitors to the booth will see a wide range of machines and systems for efficient weaving preparation, frame and Jacquard weaving, and carpet weaving. We will be glad to explain the many advantages that Stäubli solutions can provide for your textile mill, such as:
- Smooth weaving start-up thanks to the TIEPRO warp tying machine offering easy use and ensuring perfectly tied warps.
- Style changes – Automation – Active Warp Control 2.0
Yarn detection faster than the eye can see. Discover state-of-the-art AWC 2.0 technology, interpreting measured data through image processing and data analytics, using advanced algorithms and software and high-performance processors. AWC 2.0 gives mills expanded capabilities to produce innovative, outstanding, and unique designs.
- Quality output at the highest weaving speeds with the S3280 rotary dobby for ultra-high-speed operation with minimal vibration. This dobby, combined with the new e32g transmission, is a must-have for frame-weaving mills that demand maximum productivity. The machine features a fully integrated cooling system, optimized and regulated thermal control, enhanced temperature, a new lubrication system, and the capacity to handle heavier loads.
- Reduced energy consumption. Our demo SX PRO Jacquard machinefeatures the innovative MX PRO module, controlled by NOEMI electronics architecture and the TC8 controller. This energy-efficient Jacquard installation promises weavers outstanding reliability and ease of use.
- Latest binding techniques – See our most recent carpet weaving innovations, created to satisfy Turkish market requirements. Designed to meet the market demands for rapid design changes and sophisticated weave structures, the ALPHA 580 UNIVERSAL carpet weaving machine weaves a variety of carpet qualities at up to 5.3 m weaving width. With convenient yarn handling, high operational reliability, and long service life, this machine is an exceptional production solution.
