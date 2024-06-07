Stäubli unveils its latest innovations for reliable high-performance weaving at ITM 2024

Stäubli, a leading pioneer in weaving technology, will present a series of cutting-edge innovations at ITM 2024, consolidating its commitment to shaping the future of textiles and the weaving industry.

Visit us at Booth 803 in Hall 8 from June 4 to 8 and discover the new Stäubli SAFIR PRO S67 drawing-in machine.

The first SAFIR PRO S67 machine is headed to Türkiye. This automatic drawing-in system has been sold to LUTUF MENSUCAT A.Ş, founded in 1987 in Kahramanmaraş. The company will use it to improve their weaving process:

“Currently with our 248 weaving machines, our daily production output averages 50,000 m. In order to meet the various market demands, we always invest the first-tier, high-performance, high-speed machinery. Our investment in the Stäubli SAFIR PRO S67 will pave the way for a smoother and more efficient weaving process, leading to high-quality fabric production and quick adaptation to market needs.”

As a world premiere at the ITM, discover the SAFIR PRO S67 drawing-in machine, perfectly adapted to the needs of the Turkish market. It features innovative AWC 2.0 (see below) Layer and Offset Management that supports efficiency in automatic drawing-in of double warp beam applications for staple fibers and especially fancy denim applications.



Stäubli’s weaving solutions on display



Visitors to the booth will see a wide range of machines and systems for efficient weaving preparation, frame and Jacquard weaving, and carpet weaving. We will be glad to explain the many advantages that Stäubli solutions can provide for your textile mill, such as: