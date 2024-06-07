iTextiles Achieves GRS and RCS Certifications: Leading the Way in Sustainable Excellence! 

We are thrilled to announce that iTextiles has obtained both the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) certifications. These prestigious certifications underscore our unwavering commitment to community care, environmental responsibility, and eco-friendly and responsible warehousing and logistics practices.

As a trusted partner providing sustainable solutions from various reputable suppliers, iTextiles is dedicated to ensuring that our supply chain adheres to the highest standards of sustainability. Our GRS and RCS certifications are a testament to our holistic approach towards promoting eco-friendly and responsible practices, supporting a greener future.



These certifications highlight our dedication to:

Community Care: Ensuring our operations positively impact the communities we serve.

Environmental Responsibility: Implementing practices that reduce our environmental footprint.

Eco-Friendly and Responsible Warehousing and Logistics Practices: Adopting sustainable practices throughout our supply chain.

Together, let’s weave a greener future!