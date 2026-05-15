Steiger’s smart glove signals the next phase of technical flat knitting

The Swiss machine builder is pushing flat knitting beyond shaped fabrics into sensor-enabled medical, industrial and wearable systems.

Swiss flat knitting specialist Steiger used Techtextil Frankfurt to underline how far technical knitting has moved beyond conventional garment production, presenting a fully integrated smart glove that combines 3D knitting, conductive yarns, embedded sensors and RFID functionality. The glove was produced on Steiger’s new VEGA 3.9 platform and is designed as a textile-electronics demonstrator for applications where comfort, flexibility, identification and data capture must be combined in a single knitted structure.

Knitting electronics into structure

The glove’s significance lies in the way the electronic functions are integrated into the fabric architecture rather than added as rigid external components. Conductive yarns and sensors are incorporated within the knitted structure, while silicon yarns improve ergonomics and hand fit. RFID chip integration adds potential for identification, tracking and connected product systems, opening routes into protective gloves, industrial wearables, rehabilitation devices and human-machine interfaces.

Medical knitting moves forward

Steiger also showed a knee support brace produced on its VEGA 3.90 M machine. The brace incorporates an electronic fibre developed by EPFL using liquid metal for extensible detection, enabling knee flexion-angle monitoring and reconstruction of the wearer’s stride. This points to a growing convergence between orthopaedic supports, compression textiles and real-time movement monitoring.

The VEGA 3.9 M is positioned for medical knitting, with features including elastic-yarn handling, take-down for 3D products, three systems, 16 motorised yarn guides and two controlled in-lay yarn guides.

Swiss engineering, Chinese scale

Based in Vionnaz, Switzerland, Steiger has built a strong position in flat knitting systems for high-end fashion, medical and technical products. Swiss Textile Machinery describes the company as a technology leader for machines used in medical and technical products, with active development in technical 3D knitting. Steiger operates within China’s Cixing Group, giving it a combination of Swiss engineering depth and broader industrial scale.

The next test will be commercialisation. Smart knitted products are technically impressive, but adoption will depend on reliability, wash durability, standardised electronics integration, scalable production costs and clear use cases in medical, industrial and connected apparel markets.