Standard Textile named US best managed company for sixth consecutive year

The recognition reinforces Standard Textile’s position as a durable private-sector leader in institutional textiles, where execution, governance and innovation increasingly define competitiveness.

Standard Textile has been selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company, marking its sixth consecutive year in the program sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. The award recognizes high-performing U.S. private companies based on strategy, execution, culture, governance and financial performance.

A Gold Honoree distinction

The Cincinnati-based company also received Gold Honoree status, a designation for companies recognized for four to six years. For Standard Textile, the repeat recognition signals consistency in management discipline, not just one-year performance.

The Best Managed Companies program evaluates private companies through an independent judging process. U.S. designees must have annual revenues of at least $250 million, and the program is part of a wider global network of honorees across more than 46 countries.

Why it matters for institutional textiles

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has built its business around healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear and consumer textile markets. The company describes itself as a vertically integrated provider of institutional textile and apparel solutions, using design, manufacturing, laundry expertise and global infrastructure to serve demanding end-use sectors.

That positioning matters because institutional textile customers increasingly require more than product supply. Hospitals, hotels and workwear buyers expect durability, reliable service, cost control, compliance and innovation. Standard Textile’s portfolio includes more than 150 issued patents, reflecting a long-term emphasis on engineered products designed for performance, longevity and value.

Innovation under pressure

Standard Textile President Alex Heiman said the recognition reflects the company’s focus on continuous improvement, customer partnership, operational excellence, innovation and sustainable growth. The 2026 class of Best Managed Companies also comes at a time when private firms are investing more heavily in digital transformation and AI capabilities while navigating volatility.

The next test for Standard Textile will be how effectively it converts management strength into measurable gains in product innovation, supply-chain resilience and customer value across healthcare, hospitality and industrial textile markets.